MADDEN, Joseph E. Age 93, of Brockton, died February 11, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Marie (Kowalik) Madden.
During WWII he served in the US Navy. Joe worked at the Boston Post and Boston Globe and then with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts DPW for 35 years.
Joe was the father of Joseph Madden and his late wife Jane of Bridgewater, Brian Madden of Milford, MA; Mark Madden and his wife Maggie of Bridgewater; Donald Madden and his wife Susan of Carver, and Daniel Madden and his wife Brigida of Boca Raton, FL. He leaves 14 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. He was the brother of Theresa Ryan of Boston, and the late Margaret Eunson, Mary Shaw and John Madden.
Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), BROCKTON, on Wednesday, February 19, from 4-7pm. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Thursday, at 9am for a Funeral Mass at Christ the King Church at 10am. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe's name to The Patients Activity Fund at St. Joseph Manor, 215 Thatcher St., Brockton, MA 02302.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020