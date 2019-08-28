|
RIZZO, Joseph E. Of Falmouth, formerly of Braintree, passed away August 23 at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston surrounded by his loving family. Joe was 82.
Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years Patricia (Dolan), his sons Joseph E. Jr. "Jay" and his wife Danielle of Hanover and Sean and his wife Jennifer of Braintree, his beloved grandchildren, Jared, Gianna, Bradford, Bryan and Anna, who adored their "Grampy." Joe also leaves extended family Paul, Mark and Glen Diaute of Damariscotta, Maine, and their late parents, Carroll and Priscilla.
Joe was born in Boston, son of the late Dr. Baldassari and Marguerite Rizzo. He was a 1955 graduate of Braintree High School. After graduation, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a Korean War veteran. Following his service, Joe enrolled at Boston University, where he earned his degree in communications.
In 1959, Joe married Patricia and they raised their family in Braintree. Joe was a co-founder of Tiger Home Inspection, and with the dedication of Patricia grew Tiger to be the largest home inspection company in New England. Joe and Patricia were so proud of the continued growth of the company under the leadership of their sons, Jay and Sean.
Joe was a longtime member of Pocasset Golf Club and a lifelong member of the American Legion. Joe was an avid boater, especially on the waters near Falmouth, enjoyed shell fishing near his home at Wild Harbor, was an ardent reader of history, and enthusiastic traveler. He and Patricia loved vacationing in St. Croix, U.S.V.I. for 20 years, and their world-wide traveling. Since 1960, Joe cheered on his esteemed New England Patriots.
Joe was a kind, caring and generous gentleman, who would traditionally say "Salute!" while sharing a glass of wine with all those he loved.
On Sunday, Sep. 8th Visiting Hours will be held from 1-4pm at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 584 West Falmouth Hwy (Route 28A) in WEST FALMOUTH, followed by a Funeral Service at 4pm. A reception and Words of Remembrance will begin at 5pm at the Sea Crest Beach Hotel, 350 Quaker Road, North Falmouth.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to s () or the American Legion Headquarters, PO Box 1954, Indianapolis, Indiana 46206.
