|
|
ZOPPA, Joseph E. A lifelong resident of Canton passed away July 12th. Loving son of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Titus) Zoppa. Brother of Nancy Bender of Boxford, Barbara Soley of Rochester, NH, and the late John Zoppa. Also survived by 1 niece and 3 nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Saturday morning at 11 am. Visiting Hour prior to the Service from 10-11 am. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Marine Corp Veteran of the Vietnam Era. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Canton Animal Shelter, 150R Bolivar St., Canton, MA 02021 or to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020