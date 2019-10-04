Home

Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Park St.
Topsfield, MA
JOSEPH F. . COLLINS ESQ

JOSEPH F. . COLLINS ESQ Obituary
COLLINS, Joseph F. Esq. Criminal Defense Attorney and Retired Colonel, United States Marine Corps., age 66, of Topsfield, beloved husband of Elizabeth (Johnson) Collins, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington, surrounded by his loving family. Surviving Joseph in addition to his beloved wife Elizabeth, are his sons, John Collins of Tokyo, Japan and Martin Collins of Topsfield, his siblings, Katherine R. Collins of Medford, John B. Collins of Newburyport and Thomas Collins of Boston, his nieces, Susan Dwyer and her husband Ryan of Reading, Elizabeth Murray and her husband Kevin of Reading, his nephew Peter Collins and his wife Laura of Wakefield, his brothers-in-law, Wayne Dupont of Newburyport and Thomas Moran of Salem and his sister-in-law Martha R. Collins of Newburyport. He was also the brother of the late Judith M. Moran and Mary C. Dupont. Family and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, which will be held in St. Rose of Lima Church, Park St., Topsfield on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9 AM. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joseph's name to a . www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
