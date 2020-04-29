|
|
ADAMS, Joseph F. Age 101. Retired Boston Firefighter, (Ladder 30, Roxbury) of Dedham, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away on April 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary R. (Gallagher) Adams. Devoted father of Joseph Adams of Dedham, Mary Reardon of FL, and Ann Adams Walsh of Roslindale. Loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. World War II Army Veteran. Due to the pandemic, a private family Funeral Service will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Monday, May 4th. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to the Last Call Foundation (which is focused on firefighter safety), 138 Oak St., Braintree, MA 02184, lastcallfoundation.org P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020