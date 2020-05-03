|
|
CAPRARO, Joseph F. Of Medford, formerly of Boston's North End, April 29th. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Ferullo). Devoted father of Pietrina Capraro-Burbank and her husband William, and the late Grace Ann Capraro-Butts and her surviving husband John. Loving grandfather to Tiffany Burbank, Brianna Butts, and Krystal Burbank. Predeceased by his eight brothers and sisters. Funeral Services will be held privately. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's name to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020