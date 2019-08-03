|
CARDINALE, Joseph F. Of Westwood, MA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 2nd, 2019. He was beloved husband of 65 years to Tilly M. (Kultau) Cardinale. Loving father of Donna M. Klucevsek and her husband Frank of Bourne, Frank Cardinale and his wife Bonnie of Seekonk and Juliet A. Cardinale of Dedham. Devoted grandfather of Kristin, Joseph, Annamarie, Michelle, Jim, Charlie, Ashley and Christopher. Cherished great-grandfather of Lucia, Nila, Viola, Giovanni, Francesca, Monty, Owen, Michael and Ivy. Brother of the late Andrew, Frances Mongiello, Louis, Cosimo, Pauline Graziano, Sarah DePrimo, Mary DeAngelis and Eugene Cardinale. Late veteran U.S. Army stationed in Germany where he met his lovely bride Tilly who recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He brought her to America to live and start a new life. Joe was a longtime String Bass Jazz Musician, an Independent Manufacturers Sales Rep for Musical Instruments, member of NAM (National Association of Musicians) and the Boston Musicians Association. He went to The Berkeley School of Music, and was longtime Alumni member. Joseph loved his music, always coming from deep within his soul. He loved his family, especially showing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who he enjoyed spending time with everything from music to fixing things. Visitation will be held at the Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock, WESTWOOD on Tuesday, August 6th from 4pm to 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Denis Church on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Interment New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Kidney Foundation: Kidney.org/support or : Holden-Dunn-Lawler www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019