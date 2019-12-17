|
DISTEFANO, Joseph F. Jr. Of Lynnfield, December 14, 2019, one day short of his 67th birthday. Loving husband of Anne (Turner) Distefano and devoted father of Joseph A. Distefano, adored brother of Mary Jean "Gina" Distefano, all of Lynnfield. Uncle of Joseph F. and Margaret J. Distefano and nephew of Tille Vitale of Peabody. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Past president of Royal Stamp Works of Peabody for 38 years before couragelously developing Multiple Sclerosis 20 years ago. Graduate of Northeastern University School of Business Administration. A Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home at the 82 Lynn St., PEABODY facility. His Funeral will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Grove St., Lynnfield. Burial will be in Holy Cross Masaleum, Malden. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 375 King Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to Cystic Fibrosis Assn., 4559 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethseda, MD 20814 in his memory. For obituary and guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
