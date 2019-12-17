Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH DISTEFANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH F. DISTEFANO Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH F. DISTEFANO Jr. Obituary
DISTEFANO, Joseph F. Jr. Of Lynnfield, December 14, 2019, one day short of his 67th birthday. Loving husband of Anne (Turner) Distefano and devoted father of Joseph A. Distefano, adored brother of Mary Jean "Gina" Distefano, all of Lynnfield. Uncle of Joseph F. and Margaret J. Distefano and nephew of Tille Vitale of Peabody. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Past president of Royal Stamp Works of Peabody for 38 years before couragelously developing Multiple Sclerosis 20 years ago. Graduate of Northeastern University School of Business Administration. A Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home at the 82 Lynn St., PEABODY facility. His Funeral will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Grove St., Lynnfield. Burial will be in Holy Cross Masaleum, Malden. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 375 King Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to Cystic Fibrosis Assn., 4559 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethseda, MD 20814 in his memory. For obituary and guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Joseph F. Jr. DISTEFANO
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -