EDRY, Joseph F. Age 89, of Peabody, devoted husband of Rita (Tkachuk) Edry with whom he shared over 64 years of marriage, son of the late Stanley and Pauline (Norkveck) Edry. Veteran of the Korean War and was employed by General Electric Riverworks Plant in Lynn as an administrator for over 40 years. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Care One, Peabody for their kindness, compassion, and professionalism during this past difficult year, they are truly grateful. He was the loving father of Mark and wife Ellen Edry, Paul and his wife Nikki Edry, Nancy and her husband Karl Minichino, and Donna and her husband Steve Jones, and is also survived by his 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Lillian Malevich. His Funeral will be held on Monday at 9:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. John's Church, Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 3:00 until 6:00 PM. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Cedar Grove Ave, Peabody. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019