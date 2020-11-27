FEENEY, Joseph F. Of Norwood, formerly of Watertown, November 21, 2020. Age 79. Loving father of Maureen T. Pittsley & her husband Thomas of Milford, Lisa A. Ford, & Linda M. Rancatore & her husband Steve of Dedham. Loving grandfather of Christopher & Jessica Pittsley. Dear brother of Irene Frain of Watertown & the late Margaret Rooney. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, & many friends. Retired sheet metal worker, Local 17. Joe cherished spending time with his daughters and grandchildren and socializing with his large contingent of friends. Joe loved to play golf, watch sports, eat a nice meal, travel, discuss local and world news and being independent. Joe was a longtime and proud member and friend to many in Local 17 and The Newton Elks. Quite simply, Joe was a gift to all those who knew him. Three things invariably happened if you spent any time around Joe: -You would smile -You would laugh -You would hear an interesting story or opinion Joe was honest, humble, hard-working, loyal, devoted, loving, unselfish and witty. He was simply a great guy. "Between Fathers and Daughters … They'll never be sons, those three mysterious young women. But somehow, they are more special to me, because we've found good reason to love one another." "And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." Visiting Hours in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Friday, December 4th, from 4-7 pm. Those over 60 & those with underlying health conditions may visit between 4-5 pm, all others are invited to attend between 5-7 pm. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name may be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or at www.jimmyfund.org
