Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
NEPONSET, MA
View Map
JOSEPH F. FLANAGAN Obituary
FLANAGAN, Joseph F. Ret. B.P.D. of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Patricia (O'Malley) Flanagan. Loving father of Joseph Flanagan & his wife Kathy of West Roxbury, Paul Flanagan of Rotunda, FL, James Flanagan & his late wife Rosemary, Susan Flibotte & her husband Bob of Hingham, and the late Marie Ingram of Quincy. Dear brother of the late Lawrence Flanagan. Cherished grandfather of Gavin, Jeremiah, Justin, Gregory, Nikki, Patrick, Evan, Moore, Colin, Caroline, and Kimberly. Adoring great-grandfather of Gavin & Troy. Joseph was a proud WWII Veteran serving in both the United States Navy & United States Marine Corps. He was a retired Assistant Chief Court Officer in Suffolk Superior Court before beginning his dream job working security at Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox. Joseph was also a longtime member of the John P. McKeon Post where he was active in their boxing program. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Thursday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, NEPONSET, Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Joseph's name to the Hancock Park Activities Fund, 164 Parkingway St., Quincy, MA, 02169. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
