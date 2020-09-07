1/1
JOSEPH F. GATTUSO
GATTUSO, Joseph F. Of Mashpee, formerly of Woburn, September 4th. Loving husband of Annmarie (McWeeny) Gattuso. Devoted father of Joseph Gattuso of Lynn, Steven Gattuso and his wife Josephine of Woburn, and Andrew Gattuso and his wife Jessica of AZ. Dear brother of Theresa Tringale of MI and Joanne Dahlberg of Medford. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, Marissa, Joseph, Avery, Dominic, Caroline, James, Joseph, Connor, Jack, Vincent, and Noelle. Relatives and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects on Thursday, September 10th at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. Those who are 65 and older or experiencing any health problems are invited to come between 3-4 p.m., with the general public invited between 4-7 p.m. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the Funeral Home and exit through the back door. Masks must be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Barbara's Parish, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, on Friday, September 11th at 11A.M. Once again, for all those attending, masks must be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. In lieu of flowers, Joe's family asks that donations be made to A Shot For Life, 80 Poplar Street, Watertown, MA 02472, to further develop cancer research at Children's Hospital, Boston. Interment is private.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Barbara's Parish
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
