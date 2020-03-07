Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Parish
100 Concord Avenue
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH GRAINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH F. GRAINGER


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH F. GRAINGER Obituary
GRAINGER, Joseph F. Of Cambridge, retired Cambridge Police Captain, March 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Leona (Sherlock), loving father of Joseph and wife Sandra of New Seabury, John of Plymouth, Mary Sullivan and husband Lester of Burlington. Loving grandfather to Kerri Krieger and husband Shawn of Marlborough, Becki of Mashpee, Lester Sullivan and wife Danielle of Billerica, and Elizabeth Rego and husband Michael of Shirley. Loving great-grandfather to Layla, Haley, Mickey, Lester, and Michael. Much loved brother to the late John and his wife Joan of Cambridge, Elizabeth Burns and her late husband Albert of Belmont, and Julia of Cambridge. Loving uncle to Thomas Grainger, Doris Padellaro, Al Burns, and John Burns. Funeral from Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Thursday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Peter's Parish, 100 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mt. Auburn Hospital, 330 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138 in Joseph's name. Late WWII U.S. Navy veteran. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -