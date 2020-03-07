|
|
GRAINGER, Joseph F. Of Cambridge, retired Cambridge Police Captain, March 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Leona (Sherlock), loving father of Joseph and wife Sandra of New Seabury, John of Plymouth, Mary Sullivan and husband Lester of Burlington. Loving grandfather to Kerri Krieger and husband Shawn of Marlborough, Becki of Mashpee, Lester Sullivan and wife Danielle of Billerica, and Elizabeth Rego and husband Michael of Shirley. Loving great-grandfather to Layla, Haley, Mickey, Lester, and Michael. Much loved brother to the late John and his wife Joan of Cambridge, Elizabeth Burns and her late husband Albert of Belmont, and Julia of Cambridge. Loving uncle to Thomas Grainger, Doris Padellaro, Al Burns, and John Burns. Funeral from Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Thursday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Peter's Parish, 100 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mt. Auburn Hospital, 330 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138 in Joseph's name. Late WWII U.S. Navy veteran. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020