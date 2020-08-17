Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH KEANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH F. KEANE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH F. KEANE Obituary
KEANE, Joseph F. Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on August 15th at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Lois A. (Ryan). Devoted cousin of Joanne O'Halloran of Medfield and her daughter Suzanne. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Wednesday morning, from 9:30-10:15, at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 10:30. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For online guestbook, please visit

www.thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -