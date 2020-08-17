|
KEANE, Joseph F. Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on August 15th at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Lois A. (Ryan). Devoted cousin of Joanne O'Halloran of Medfield and her daughter Suzanne. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Wednesday morning, from 9:30-10:15, at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 10:30. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For online guestbook, please visit
www.thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020