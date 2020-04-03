|
LANDERS, Joseph F. Jr. Lifelong resident of Roslindale passed away on April 2, 2020. Beloved son of Joseph F. Landers, Sr. and Mary (Flanagan) Landers. Devoted brother of Ann C. Landers of Quincy and the late Mary C. Plunkett. Uncle of Kathleen "Kit" Plunkett of Milton and Kevin S. Plunkett and his wife Kathleen Watson of Walpole. Granduncle of Kevin R. Plunkett. Longtime owner of Landers Electric Company, Roslindale. Member of the Catholic Association of Foresters. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Name Church, West Roxbury at a future date to be announced. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020