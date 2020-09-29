1/
JOSEPH F. LANDERS Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANDERS, Joseph F. Jr. Lifelong resident of Roslindale, passed away on April 2, 2020. Beloved son of Joseph F. Landers Sr. and Mary (Flanagan) Landers. Devoted brother of Ann C. Landers of Quincy and the late Mary C. Plunkett. Uncle of Kathleen "Kit" Plunkett of Milton and Kevin S. Plunkett and his wife Kathleen Watson of Walpole. Granduncle of Kevin R. Plunkett. Longtime owner of Landers Electric Company, Roslindale. Member of the Catholic Association of Foresters. Joseph's Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name Church 1689 Centre St. West Roxbury on Wednesday, October 7th at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved