LANDERS, Joseph F. Jr. Lifelong resident of Roslindale, passed away on April 2, 2020. Beloved son of Joseph F. Landers Sr. and Mary (Flanagan) Landers. Devoted brother of Ann C. Landers of Quincy and the late Mary C. Plunkett. Uncle of Kathleen "Kit" Plunkett of Milton and Kevin S. Plunkett and his wife Kathleen Watson of Walpole. Granduncle of Kevin R. Plunkett. Longtime owner of Landers Electric Company, Roslindale. Member of the Catholic Association of Foresters. Joseph's Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name Church 1689 Centre St. West Roxbury on Wednesday, October 7th at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store