Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-0486
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant St.
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH LAWLESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH F. LAWLESS III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH F. LAWLESS III Obituary
LAWLESS, Joseph F. III Of Malden, February 19th. Beloved husband of Frances (Barrett) Lawless. Loving son of the late Katherine (McNaught) and Joseph F. Lawless, Jr. Joseph has been a lifelong resident of Malden. He is a graduate of Malden Catholic High School. He is also a graduate of Boston College, receiving his Undergraduate degree and his Masters degree in Political Science. For many years, he taught political science as an invited professor at Boston College and Suffolk University. Joseph lived his life serving others. He was the past Deputy Mayor serving under Malden Mayor James Conway, a former Deputy Director of the Malden Housing Authority, a member of the Board of Trustees at the Malden Public Library, a board member at the Immigrant Learning Center and a board member at Mystic Valley Elder Services. He was also head of the Democratic Committee in Malden for many years and served on the State Committee as well. Joseph was also active with Malden Access Television. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Tuesday, February 25th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 24th from 4-8 PM. Interment is private. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breslin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -