LAWLESS, Joseph F. III Of Malden, February 19th. Beloved husband of Frances (Barrett) Lawless. Loving son of the late Katherine (McNaught) and Joseph F. Lawless, Jr. Joseph has been a lifelong resident of Malden. He is a graduate of Malden Catholic High School. He is also a graduate of Boston College, receiving his Undergraduate degree and his Masters degree in Political Science. For many years, he taught political science as an invited professor at Boston College and Suffolk University. Joseph lived his life serving others. He was the past Deputy Mayor serving under Malden Mayor James Conway, a former Deputy Director of the Malden Housing Authority, a member of the Board of Trustees at the Malden Public Library, a board member at the Immigrant Learning Center and a board member at Mystic Valley Elder Services. He was also head of the Democratic Committee in Malden for many years and served on the State Committee as well. Joseph was also active with Malden Access Television. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Tuesday, February 25th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 24th from 4-8 PM. Interment is private. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020