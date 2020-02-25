Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JOSEPH LAZZARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH F. LAZZARO Jr.

JOSEPH F. LAZZARO Jr. Obituary
LAZZARO, Joseph F. Jr. Of Foxborough, died unexpectedly on February 21, 2020 at the age of 61. Joseph is the son of the late Joseph and Lora (Jiustino) Lazzaro of Dedham. Loving brother of Luanne Lazzaro, Carmen Lazzaro and Marylu Doherty and her husband Joseph, and devoted uncle to Gregory, Danny, Joey, and Julie. Joe is a survivor of Large B Cell Lymphoma after many years of treatment and recovery and became a friend to all at the Dana-Farber Cancer Center. He worked for the Town of Wellesley and was a member of the AFSCME Local 335 Union. He was a talented carpenter who enjoyed building furniture for himself and those he loved. Joe also loved to fish, hunt, and was an avid race car fan. Wake and Funeral Mass will both be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 420 High St., Dedham on Saturday, February 29. Visiting Hours are 9-10am, followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be in New Westwood Cemetery, Westwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020
