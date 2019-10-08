Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Eulalia Church
50 Ridge St.
Winchester , MA
View Map
Resources
JOSEPH F. LIONETTA Obituary
LIONETTA, Joseph F. Lifelong resident of Arlington. Passed peacefully at the age of 95 on October 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 69 years to Anna L. (Belmonte). Loving son of the late Anthony Lionetta and Leticia (Della Russo). Devoted father of Debbie O'Brien and her husband Kevin of Arlington, and Marcia Clark and her husband Fred of Lowell. Proud 'Papa' of Kerri Ferrante and her husband Joe, Courtney Giurleo and her husband Mike, Freddie and his wife Alyssa, and Joseph and his wife Katie. Adored great-grandfather of Ava, Ellie, Olivia, Kyle, and Annabelle. Dear brother of the late Pasquale, John, William, Angelina Tirabassi, and Teresa Lionetta who passed on the same day. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Late WWII Navy Veteran. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Saturday at 10:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 4–8PM. Services will conclude with Burial and military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joe's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019
