LYDON, Joseph F. III Age 49, of Mansfield, formerly of Taunton, November 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Denise C. (LaBorne) Lydon. Loving son of Joseph F. Lydon, Jr. of Mansfield and the late Janet (Lauretano) Lydon. Devoted father of Christina N. Lydon, Joseph F. Lydon, IV, Kelley L. Lydon and Michael E. Lydon, all of Mansfield. Dear brother of Nicole M. Laflamme and her husband Randy of Taunton. Son-in-law of Eugene and Nancy LaBorne of Plymouth and the brother-in-law of Kevin LaBorne, Mark LaBorne and his wife Sherry and Jeanine LaBorne. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, November 22nd from 5:00-9:00 P.M. at The Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, Joseph's family has requested that contributions in his memory be made to the Jimmy Fund at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, please visit
www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019