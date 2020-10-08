1/1
MACALUSO, Joseph F. MACALUSO, Joseph F. - Of Somerville, October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 42 years to Barbara Macaluso. Loving father of Joanne Curreri of Gloucester, Joseph Macaluso and his wife, Kerri, of Somerville, Janet Macaluso and her husband, Peter Mullane, of Cambridge, James Macaluso and his wife, Cheryl, of Sugarland, TX. Dear grandfather of Nicholas, Jessica, Justin, Alix, Sean, Jonathan, Jared, James and Victoria. Also survived by five great-grandchildren. Late veteran of the U.S. Army, Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars. A graveside service will be celebrated for Joseph in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA, Tuesday at 1:00. Family only. A future memorial for extended love ones will take place at a future date.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
