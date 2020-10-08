MACALUSO, Joseph F. MACALUSO, Joseph F. - Of Somerville, October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 42 years to Barbara Macaluso. Loving father of Joanne Curreri of Gloucester, Joseph Macaluso and his wife, Kerri, of Somerville, Janet Macaluso and her husband, Peter Mullane, of Cambridge, James Macaluso and his wife, Cheryl, of Sugarland, TX. Dear grandfather of Nicholas, Jessica, Justin, Alix, Sean, Jonathan, Jared, James and Victoria. Also survived by five great-grandchildren. Late veteran of the U.S. Army, Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars. A graveside service will be celebrated for Joseph in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA, Tuesday at 1:00. Family only. A future memorial for extended love ones will take place at a future date.





