MOONEY, Joseph F. Longtime Fenway Park Groundskeeper, Member of Red Sox Hall of Fame Age 90 of Wakefield, formerly of Dedham, died on Sunday, November 29 at his residence.
Joe was born in Scranton, PA on September 6, 1930 and was the son of the late Charles and Irene (Fitzpatrick) Mooney.
Joe was raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Scranton High School. He had worked for the Red Sox Minor League affiliate in Scranton and later for the Minnosota Twins and Washington Senators organizations. He was later hired to be the Red Sox, Head of Groundskeeping by the late Tom Yawkey in 1970. He is also member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame. He retired at the age of 80.
Joe was the beloved husband of Donna G. Bering and the late Nancy Mooney. He was the loving father of JoAnn Mooney-Bak and her husband Dennis of TX. He was the cherished grandfather of Brianna Bak. He was the brother-in-law of G. Patricia White and her late husband Edward White, and the late Jennie Bering.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD.