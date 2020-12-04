1/
JOSEPH F. MOONEY
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOONEY, Joseph F. Longtime Fenway Park Groundskeeper, Member of Red Sox Hall of Fame Age 90 of Wakefield, formerly of Dedham, died on Sunday, November 29 at his residence.

Joe was born in Scranton, PA on September 6, 1930 and was the son of the late Charles and Irene (Fitzpatrick) Mooney.

Joe was raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Scranton High School. He had worked for the Red Sox Minor League affiliate in Scranton and later for the Minnosota Twins and Washington Senators organizations. He was later hired to be the Red Sox, Head of Groundskeeping by the late Tom Yawkey in 1970. He is also member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame. He retired at the age of 80.

Joe was the beloved husband of Donna G. Bering and the late Nancy Mooney. He was the loving father of JoAnn Mooney-Bak and her husband Dennis of TX. He was the cherished grandfather of Brianna Bak. He was the brother-in-law of G. Patricia White and her late husband Edward White, and the late Jennie Bering.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved