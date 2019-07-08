MURPHY, Joseph F. Of Canton, formerly of Dedham, passed on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at age 93. Joe was born to parents Arthur P. Murphy and Mary V. (McGrath) Murphy at their home in Dedham on December 28, 1925. He grew up the second of five children and survived his brothers Arthur and Jake and sisters Mary and Elizabeth (Honey) Capone. Following an early graduation from Dedham High School, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 during the peak of WWII and served in Normandy during the invasion of Omaha Beach. In 2013, he was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal by the French Consulate for his service. In 1948, upon his return from the war, Joe married his high school sweetheart, Helen (Cadigan) Murphy. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in June. Together, Helen and Joe raised six children and have been blessed with fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Joe is survived by his devoted wife Helen, son Peter F. and wife Martha of Pawleys Island, SC; daughter Mary E. Fitzgerald and husband Bill of Plymouth; son John J. and wife Sue of Middlebury, VT; Jim and wife Katie of Gloucester; Timothy P. and wife Abby of Oxford, MS and Joseph A. and wife Pam of Uxbridge. His loving grandchildren Peter, Katie (predeceased), Kaileigh, Billy and Kate Fitzgerald, Sean, Chad, Erin Grannemann, Kelly Morrow, Colleen, Hayley, Thomas, Patrick and Kyle, as well as his great-grandchildren Jake, Kristy, Donovan, Emerson and Laine will all miss their Bumpa. Joe worked hard in various sales and property management roles over his long career. He was most widely known, however, for his legacy of community service in Dedham. He served and was associated with the VFW, American Legion, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Dedham and Norwood Retired Men's Clubs, and Knights of Columbus. He was especially proud of chairing, along with Helen, the Veteran's Monument Committee that worked diligently to honor more than 500 Dedham servicemen and women with a granite monument now in Oakdale Square. For countless former Dedham athletes, Joe is probably best remembered as "Coach." In 2016, the Dedham Parks and Recreation Commission honored his many years of service by dedicating the flagpole at Paul Park in his name, located, appropriately, across from the Tower Street home where he raised his family. Beyond the fundamentals of baseball, hockey, and basketball, Joe instilled the importance of hard work, discipline, integrity and determination - ideals that he exemplified every day. These are just some of the qualities and character that will be missed greatly by his best friend Helen and loving family to whom he devoted his life. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, July 12 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Saturday, July 13 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. The family would like to especially thank the medical staff of the West Roxbury and Brockton VA Medical Centers for their outstanding care, sympathy and support of Joe and Helen during this trying time. Thank you all! Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500 Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019