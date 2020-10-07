NOWAK, Joseph F. Of Brookline, formerly of Dorchester, passed away in his sleep on September 18, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Boston, he was son of the late Maryan Nowak and Caroline Stasiak. He was predeceased by his wife, Ann Bingham. He is survived by his cousins Geraldine McCarthy, Bob McCarthy, Susan Orlando, and Patrice Litvay. Joe served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, 1948-1952. He was a longtime member of the Polish American Club and leaves many friends there, especially Stasia Kacprzak and Terry and Paul Mooers. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral home services. A Military Burial Service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For online guestbook and driving directions to the cemetery, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
