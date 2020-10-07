1/
JOSEPH F. NOWAK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NOWAK, Joseph F. Of Brookline, formerly of Dorchester, passed away in his sleep on September 18, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Boston, he was son of the late Maryan Nowak and Caroline Stasiak. He was predeceased by his wife, Ann Bingham. He is survived by his cousins Geraldine McCarthy, Bob McCarthy, Susan Orlando, and Patrice Litvay. Joe served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, 1948-1952. He was a longtime member of the Polish American Club and leaves many friends there, especially Stasia Kacprzak and Terry and Paul Mooers. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral home services. A Military Burial Service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For online guestbook and driving directions to the cemetery, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Joseph F. NOWAK


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Burial
10:30 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved