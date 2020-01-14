|
O'SHAUGHNESSY, Joseph F. Age 91, of Hampton, NH, passed peacefully Monday, January 13, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Belmont, MA, September 13, 1928, the son of the late Joseph M. and Margaret (Grace) O'Shaughnessy. He graduated from Boston College with the Class of 1952 and was an active alumnus for over 60 years. He was employed as an executive with AT&T, retiring in 1987 with 34 years of service and was a veteran of the Korean War serving with US Marine Corps. He shared 64 years of marriage with his loving wife, Ann (Maguire) O'Shaughnessy. Joe and Ann resided in Beverly, MA for many years, and since retiring in 1989, lived in Hampton and wintered in Naples, FL. He was an avid golfer and member of Abenaqui Country Club in Rye Beach, and a former member of the Hampton Rotary Club. Salt water fishing was a lifelong avocation and he enjoyed lobster fishing after his retirement, frequently treating family and friends to lobster feasts. He was a communicant of both Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Hampton and St. Theresa Church in Rye Beach. In addition to his wife, he leaves three devoted daughters, Dr. Joyce O'Shaughnessy and her husband Edward O'Meara of Dallas, TX and Rye, NH, Carole Rattigan and her husband John of Reading, MA, Janet Emilius and her husband Chris of Reading, MA. He was predeceased in 1975 by his daughter Teri. He leaves eight grandchildren, Chris (& Kathryn) Rattigan, Mike (& Cara) Rattigan, Tim Rattigan, Mark O'Meara, Tess O'Meara, Jack Emilius, Joe Emilius and Luke Emilius, as well as one great-grandson, Ryan Rattigan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. Saturday, January 18, at St. Theresa Church, 795 Central Road, Rye Beach, NH. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. The family kindly requests family and friends meet at the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Teri O'Shaughnessy via www.jimmyfund.org/gift Remick & Gendron Funeral Home, Hampton, NH www.remickgendron.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020