JOSEPH F. PALMIERI

JOSEPH F. PALMIERI Obituary
PALMIERI, Joseph F. Of Braintree, formerly of Medford and Stoneham, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on July 3rd. He was 93. The beloved husband of the late Frances E. (Amato) Palmieri, who passed away in 1998, Joe was a devoted father to Jeanne McCusker and her husband Joseph of Braintree, and Annette Houde and her husband Wally of Stoneham. He was a loving grandfather to Sean McCusker and Jennifer McCusker. Devoted son of the late Frank and Antonetta (Laudadio) Palmieri. Joseph will be buried with his beloved wife at Oak Grove Cemetery, privately. His family will plan a Memorial Mass for Joseph in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's name to Beacon Hospice-Amedisys, 32 Resnick Rd., Suite 3, Plymouth, MA 02360. Late US Army veteran, Korean War. Late retired letter carrier, US Postal Service. To leave a message of condolence, visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020
