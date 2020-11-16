ROACH, Joseph F. Of West Roxbury, on November 13, 2020. Loving father of Patrick of Whitman, Brian and his wife Melissa of Rockland, Joseph A. of West Roxbury, Moira Roach of Forestdale and Shivaun Pacitto and her husband Gary of Blackstone. Dear brother of Eileen Bradley and her late husband Peter of West Roxbury, James Roach and his wife Denise Hogan of Hanover, Thomas Roach and his wife Maureen of West Roxbury and the late John "Sean" and his wife Angelina "Ann" Roach, Margaret DiMarino and her husband Nicholas and William Roach and his wife Maureen. Adored grandfather of Eric Bierlich, Brian Roach Jr., Shivon Roach, Christabel Roach, Jack Joseph and Nicholas Pacitto. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Sunday Nov. 22nd from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. (COVID-19 guidelines will be followed in the funeral home.) Funeral Mass will be private. Interment with Military Honors in the Gardens, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Joseph may be made to Clear Path, P.O. Box 2073 Devens, MA 01434 or https://www.clearpathne.org/donate/
