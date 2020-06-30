|
|
RUSZKOWSKI, Joseph F. Age 87, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on June 30th, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa A. (Kirraine) Ruszkowski, loving father of Joseph M. Ruszkowski & his companion Gail Caouette of North Reading and Lorraine Custeau & her husband Michael of Methuen, cherished "Papa" of Michael, Matthew and Andrew Custeau and great-Papa of Rylee. Son of the late Benjamin and Genevieve (Grabowski) Ruszkowski, dear brother of Walter Ruszkowski of Rowley, Janice Fahey of Billerica and Marion Alves of Warren, NH. Joseph is also survived by several nieces and nephews. At the request of Joseph's family, all Services will be held privately. Memorial donations in Joseph's name can be made to All Care VNA & Hospice Development Office, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020