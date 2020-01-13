Boston Globe Obituaries
JOSEPH F. SCANLON Jr.

JOSEPH F. SCANLON Jr. Obituary
SCANLON, Joseph F. Jr. Age 87, of Hudson, MA, passed away at his home, on Tuesday, January 7, 2019. There are no Calling Hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 9:00am, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA with military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held following the Mass at the Hudson-Concord Elks, 99 Park St., Hudson, MA from 11:00am-3:00pm. Burial will be private at a later time. For the full obituary, please visit www.tighehamilton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020
