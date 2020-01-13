|
SCANLON, Joseph F. Jr. Age 87, of Hudson, MA, passed away at his home, on Tuesday, January 7, 2019. There are no Calling Hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 9:00am, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA with military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held following the Mass at the Hudson-Concord Elks, 99 Park St., Hudson, MA from 11:00am-3:00pm. Burial will be private at a later time. For the full obituary, please visit www.tighehamilton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020