TOWER, Joseph F. Jr., Esq. Resident of Scituate, MA, formerly of Dover, MA & Upper Saddle River, NJ, passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his bride of 62 years Maureen (Sullivan) Tower. He was the loving father of nine children: Kathi (Len) Tower-Bernstein of Campbell Hall NY, MaryLou (Tom) Evans of Whitman, Joanne Tower of Cambridge, Joe (Tricia) Tower of North Andover, Susan (Chris) Walker of Scituate, Tim (Lisa) Tower of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Mark (Melissa) Tower of Hoboken, NJ, Matt (Alexis) Tower of Houston, TX, and the late Michael Tower. In addition to his children, Joe leaves behind 17 grandchildren: Mike & Kelly Bernstein, Tommy, Justin, Kasey & Matt Evans, Mary & Joey Tower, Brennen, Colin & Kaleigh Walker, Jack & Lily Tower, Tenlee Tower, Declan, Quinn & Killian Tower, as well as 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Joseph & Frances Tower, and his siblings, Thomas & Gerald Tower and Patricia Marshalsea. Proud graduate of Boston Latin School, Boston College (1953) and Suffolk University Law School. Joe honorably served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corp before beginning a lengthy career in the oil industry. He retired from Ultramar Petroleum as the Executive Vice President. Joe was an avid sports fan, enjoying BC football, the Patriots, & the Red Sox. More importantly, however, he enjoyed his family's activities. He will be remembered for his generosity, sense of humor and kindness. His love for his family & friends was his real passion. Joe made a lasting impression on everyone he met. Due to Covid-19, services will be private. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's memory to the Father Joseph T. Greer ?53 Endowment Fund at bc.edu/givebc. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com Richardson Gaffey Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020