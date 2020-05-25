|
|
WARREN, Joseph F. "Joe" Age 92, of Wilmington, passed away on May 21, 2020. Joe was the beloved husband of 61 years to Catherine J. (Younie) Warren, devoted father of Mark Warren & his wife Margaret of Medford, Kenneth Warren & his wife Cristina and Robert Warren & his wife Wendy, all of Wilmington, David Warren & his companion Linda Topjian of Billerica and Christine Kelsall of Bedford, NH. Loving "Grampy" of 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear son of the late Samuel and Winifred (Freeman) Warren, brother of the late Richard Warren. Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, on Monday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to a . Joseph proudly served in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean War. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON, MA. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020