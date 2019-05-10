|
|
ZONA, Joseph F. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 9, 2019. Beloved husband of 38 years to the late Grace (Marcotullio). Devoted father of Tracey Francoeur and her husband Mark and Gina Zona McNulty and her husband James. Loving grandfather of Emily, Molly, Jillian and Taylor. Brother of the late Anthony Zona and Marie Zafferano. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Joe was the longtime meteorologist for WEEI and WRKO radio. Veteran US Air Force Korean Conflict. Funeral Services will be private. Donations in Joe's memory to the . would be appreciated. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019