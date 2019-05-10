Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH ZONA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH F. ZONA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH F. ZONA Obituary
ZONA, Joseph F. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 9, 2019. Beloved husband of 38 years to the late Grace (Marcotullio). Devoted father of Tracey Francoeur and her husband Mark and Gina Zona McNulty and her husband James. Loving grandfather of Emily, Molly, Jillian and Taylor. Brother of the late Anthony Zona and Marie Zafferano. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Joe was the longtime meteorologist for WEEI and WRKO radio. Veteran US Air Force Korean Conflict. Funeral Services will be private. Donations in Joe's memory to the . would be appreciated. MagrathFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Joseph F. ZONA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magrath Funeral Home
Download Now