CURRAN, Joseph Francis Jr. Of West Hyannisport, MA (formerly of Milton, MA and Hanover, MA). August 22, 1941 to July 9, 2020. Son of the late Joseph and Eleanor (O'Brien) Curran. Beloved husband of Claire (O'Connor) Curran. Loving father and father-in-law of Laura and James Eichel and Beth Balter. Cherished Papa of Benjamin and Nathan Eichel and Stella and Annabel Balter. Loving brother of Virginia Doyle and Jane Curran. Loving uncle of David Doyle, Katelyn McConville and Emily Doyle, and their children: Alexandra, Ellie, Henry, Charlie, and Camilla. Lifelong kindred friend and cousin of Robert Sullivan. Joe worked for many years in residential oil sales, yet his greatest accomplishments were in the support of his communities and his commitment to his family. As a father, Joe rolled his sleeves up. Whether coaching girls' sports, volunteering for school initiatives, or taking impromptu road trips to Providence for a Springsteen concert or to NH for a day of skiing, Joe was a devoted family man. A faithful friend of Bill W., he worked the program throughout his adult life, sponsoring many young men and women in recovery. Joe was also a dedicated member of the Seaside Park Improvement Association, and could be found cleaning up The Creek, managing summer employees, and strolling around the Aves to have a chat with neighbors. Over the years in Hanover, and later on Cape Cod, Joe quietly volunteered in countless ways, out of a desire to be in the service of others and a part of something greater than himself. Equal parts humble and hilarious, Joe was a true character with a legendary sense of humor. With spontaneous "swell surprises" and quick-witted "funnies," Joe kept life interesting and entertaining for his friends and family. A lifelong Boston sports fan (and known to smooth-talk his way into mid-80's Celtics games), a multiple marathon runner and aspiring scratch golfer, an avid reader, a history and geography buff, a jazz fan and an ice cream aficionado, Joe was a man of simple pleasures and comforting routines. Whether reading the paper and drinking coffee in his backyard, or strolling the beach in Marco Island, FL, Joe was content as long as Claire, his wife of 52 years and best friend, was by his side. Indeed his greatest source of joy was being in the presence of his family, watching his daughters become educated, productive adults, and reveling in the talents and antics of his adored grandchildren. His family will honor his memory by living by his motto, "progress, not perfection." The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Liberty Commons in Chatham who cared for Joe so compassionately during the last several months of his life. Due to Covid-related restrictions, family members were not allowed visitation during this difficult time. Joe's caretakers at Liberty Commons went above and beyond the call of duty, facilitating daily family video calls and wellness updates, and keeping Joe comfortable and engaged in his rehab and in vital social interactions. They truly became his family in the absence of his own, and we are forever grateful for their monumental generosity of spirit and energy. The family will have a Celebration of Life event at a future date, when it is safe to gather together. Please consider a donation to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, or in Joe's name. For online condolences, please visit www.doanebealameshyannis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020