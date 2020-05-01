|
HENNIGAN, Joseph Francis Age 92, formerly of Londonderry, NH passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Haverhill, MA. Born August 29, 1927 in Somerville, MA. Graduate of Newman Prep. and attended Boston College and Northeastern University. Proud WWII US Army Veteran. Retired after 32 years from MBTA as a Manager of Purchasing Analysis and Specifications. Also worked at J. David White Assoc. and Eastern Transit Products, retiring in 1989. Former president of Harvest Village of Londonderry, Communicant of St. Mark the Evangelist Church and a member of the "Men of St. Joseph." Family includes: a son, William J. Hennigan of Woburn, MA; daughters, Colleen P. Pierce (James) of Derry and Deirdre J. Doherty (John), of Plaistow, NH; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, Barbara Meehan, Joanne Dussault (Mel) and Ann Fearing (Bob), brother-in-law, Ed Burke. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret (Lasko) Hennigan in 2011, first wife, Carol (Fitzgerald) Hennigan, grandson, Jonathan J. Doherty, stepson, Richard Matz and 6 siblings. Visiting Hours: Private Services will be held concluding with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Memorial Services will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a . Peabody Funeral Home of LONDONDERRY is assisting the family. To send a condolence, or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020