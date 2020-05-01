Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
(603) 432-2801
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Oak Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH HENNIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH FRANCIS HENNIGAN


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH FRANCIS HENNIGAN Obituary
HENNIGAN, Joseph Francis Age 92, formerly of Londonderry, NH passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Haverhill, MA. Born August 29, 1927 in Somerville, MA. Graduate of Newman Prep. and attended Boston College and Northeastern University. Proud WWII US Army Veteran. Retired after 32 years from MBTA as a Manager of Purchasing Analysis and Specifications. Also worked at J. David White Assoc. and Eastern Transit Products, retiring in 1989. Former president of Harvest Village of Londonderry, Communicant of St. Mark the Evangelist Church and a member of the "Men of St. Joseph." Family includes: a son, William J. Hennigan of Woburn, MA; daughters, Colleen P. Pierce (James) of Derry and Deirdre J. Doherty (John), of Plaistow, NH; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, Barbara Meehan, Joanne Dussault (Mel) and Ann Fearing (Bob), brother-in-law, Ed Burke. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret (Lasko) Hennigan in 2011, first wife, Carol (Fitzgerald) Hennigan, grandson, Jonathan J. Doherty, stepson, Richard Matz and 6 siblings. Visiting Hours: Private Services will be held concluding with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Memorial Services will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a . Peabody Funeral Home of LONDONDERRY is assisting the family. To send a condolence, or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Joseph Francis HENNIGAN
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -