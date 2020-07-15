|
KANE, Joseph Francis Of Portsmouth, age 90, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Boston, MA, following complications after surgery. Son of the late M. Joseph and Ruth Langdon Kane, he was born Feb. 12, 1930 in Hartford, CT. Attended St. Thomas Seminary and The Abbey School. Graduated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1952 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Served in the U.S. Navy aboard the destroyer USS Power in the Atlantic Fleet. Joined the Michael Kane Brick Company in Middletown, Connecticut, founded by his grandfather Michael Kane in 1873. Later established The Kane-Gonic Brick Corporation, which became the aesthetic standard for the Boston region and projects at the Museum of Science and on Harvard University and MIT campuses. Continued work for the family-owned Kane Company, a commercial/industrial real estate firm in Portsmouth, NH, until his death. Was active in charitable causes and an avid golfer and ambassador for the game. Past president of the New Hampshire Golf Association (NHGA) - he was also a USGA rules official and served on the US Senior Amateur Golf Committee. He was a member of The Kittansett Club, The Golf Club of New England, and the Cocheco Country Club. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Jean Mulville Kane of Portsmouth, NH; his sister Mary Alexandra Kane of Boston; his three sons, Michael and his wife Jamee of North Hampton, NH; John and his wife Bodine of Miami, FL, Joseph Kane, Jr. of New York City, and his daughter, Lesley Szynal and her husband Rene of Annapolis, MD; and five grandchildren, Alexandra and John Szynal, Carter, Addison, and Grace Kane. Services are private. Donations may be made in his name to the St. Charles School in Rochester, and the charitable fund established in his name at the New Hampshire Golf Association.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020