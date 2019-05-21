McDONALD, Joseph Francis Of Reading, formerly of East Boston, May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Caroline (Schneider) McDonald. Devoted father of David J. McDonald and his wife Edna of Reading and Steven R. McDonald of Lawrence, KS. Godfather of Jordanne Miller of Boston. Mr. McDonald was a Naval Veteran of World War II. He was a retired federal employee of the Veteran's Administration and the Boston Naval Shipyard. He was employed by the Town of Reading school department in 1976 and retired in 1992. A Funeral Service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 95 Woburn St. (corner of Chute St.), Reading, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11am. Burial with military honors to follow at Charles Lawn Cemetery in Reading. Visiting Hours Thursday, May 23, at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING, from 4-7pm. Those who wish may make contributions in Joseph's memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 95 Woburn St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions and on line guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com



