Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH GIGANTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH G. GIGANTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH G. GIGANTE Obituary
GIGANTE, Joseph G. Of North Reading, formerly of Dorchester, June 10, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of 64 years to Jean M. (Muller) Gigante. Loving father of Joseph Gigante and his wife Christine, Stephen Gigante and his wife Tamara DerAnanian and Gemma Gigante Alvarez and her husband Bob. Grandfather of Casandra and Tianna Alvarez, Joseph and Michael Gigante. Brother of Dino Gigante and his wife Doris, Anthony Gigante and his wife Anne and Mary Cincotta. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, June 18 at 11:00 AM in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Social distancing will be required. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to National Shrine of St. Jude Claretian Missionaries, 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War and retired Electrical Inspector for the Town of North Reading for many years and VP of Burlington Engineering, a division of Interstate Electrical Services in Billerica. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Joseph G. GIGANTE
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -