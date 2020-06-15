|
GIGANTE, Joseph G. Of North Reading, formerly of Dorchester, June 10, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of 64 years to Jean M. (Muller) Gigante. Loving father of Joseph Gigante and his wife Christine, Stephen Gigante and his wife Tamara DerAnanian and Gemma Gigante Alvarez and her husband Bob. Grandfather of Casandra and Tianna Alvarez, Joseph and Michael Gigante. Brother of Dino Gigante and his wife Doris, Anthony Gigante and his wife Anne and Mary Cincotta. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, June 18 at 11:00 AM in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Social distancing will be required. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to National Shrine of St. Jude Claretian Missionaries, 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War and retired Electrical Inspector for the Town of North Reading for many years and VP of Burlington Engineering, a division of Interstate Electrical Services in Billerica. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020