HANNIGAN, Joseph G. Jr. Age 77, of Las Vegas, NV, died Monday, September 23, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Boston, August 15, 1942 to Joseph and Sylvia (Lappalainen) Hannigan. He grew up in Quincy and lived in Weymouth, Milton, and Belmont. From a young age, Greg was very involved in the floral industry. He owned two flower shops in Massachusetts, and before retiring, he worked as the head horticulturist at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Greg was predeceased by his parents and a son. He is survived by his wife, Frances (Capozzi) Hannigan of Las Vegas, NV, his daughter Donna and her husband Jean Laferriere of Pembroke, NH, his son Joseph Hannigan, III and fiancee Trisha Wright of Dorchester, NH, a grandson, Patrick Hannigan of Somersworth, NH, and several cousins. A gathering in remembrance of Greg's life will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 2pm-4pm at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, MILTON, MA 02186. For information and online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019