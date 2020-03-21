|
|
KADILAK, Joseph G. Jr. Of Burlington, March 19. Beloved husband of Ann Marie (Russo). Loving father of Jennifer Kadilak & her spouse Carol Laboy of Malden, Joseph Kadilak, III & his wife Nanette of Ayer, Paul Kadilak & his wife Susan of Burlington and Jon Kadilak & his wife Nicci of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Ryan, Ethan, Colton, Alexis, Sofia, Domenica, Maya, Hannah, and the late Eva Madeline Kadilak. Brother of Daniel, George, Michael, and Patrick Kadilak and Mark, James and the late Margretta Fischer, all of Pennsylvania. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials in Joseph's name may be made to the , or the Vietnam Veterans of America, www.vva.org For obituary, online guestbook, and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020