JOSEPH G. MCLAUGHLIN
McLAUGHLIN, Joseph G. After a two-year battle with osteosarcoma, Joseph G. McLaughlin, age 62, of Harwich, died peacefully in his sleep on October 7, 2020. Joe was born in Boston, MA and lived in Franklin, MA before moving to Harwich 18 years ago. Joe was a graduate of UMass Boston (BSci) and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (MBA). He was employed for 35 years by the General Dynamics Corp. He was the loving husband of Colleen M. (Costa) McLaughlin and devoted father of Brendan and Brianna of Harwich, and Grandda to his beloved granddaughter Olivia McLaughlin. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Joseph A. and Barbara (Conneely) McLaughlin. He is survived by his siblings: Maureen (Henry) Vannasse of Stow, MA, Kevin (Patricia) McLaughlin of Weymouth, John (Patricia) McLaughlin of Canton, and Ann McLaughlin of Hyde Park. Also survived by his father-in-law William J. Costa of Uxbridge and his loving sisters-in-law Kerin (Harold) Hager of Uxbridge, Kelly (ChrisLouis) Sardella of Hudson, Kristi Lahaise of Franklin, and Kara (Dale) VanderSluis of Whitinsville. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours are Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 from 3-6 PM at the Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 678 Main St., HARWICH, MA 02645. Funeral Mass is Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Holy Trinity Church, 246 Main St. (Rte. 28), West Harwich, MA 02671. Donations may be made in Joe's name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Notes of comfort may be made to his family at

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main St.
Harwich, MA 02645
(508) 432-6696
