More Obituaries for JOSEPH MONTERISI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH G. MONTERISI

JOSEPH G. MONTERISI Obituary
MONTERISI, Joseph G. Of Readville, July 26. Beloved husband of the late Mary T. (D'Alvisio) and dear father of David Monterisi, and his wife Elaine, of Dedham, and Anne M. O'Neil of Readville. Loving Papa of Andrea and Anthony Monterisi, and Matthew, Meghan, and Kevin O'Neil. Proud great-papa of Parker Tanner. Dear brother of Sergi Monterisi of Andover, and the late Frank, Peter, and Nina Monterisi, Jessie Fernandi, and Vera Celeste. Brother-in-law of Robert and Lorraine O'Mara of South Yarmouth. Visiting Hours Monday 4-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home, Tuesday starting at 9 am and proceed to St. Anne's Church, 82 West Milton St., Readville for his Funeral Mass at 10 o'clock. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations to VNA Hospice, 254 2nd Ave., Needham, MA 02494 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Joseph G. MONTERISI
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
