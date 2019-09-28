|
SCLAFANI, Joseph G. "Joey" Of Everett, unexpectedly, Sept. 26, at age 40. Beloved son of Josephine (Alba) and Gaspare Sclafani of Everett. Fiance of Caroline Switzer. Dear and devoted father of Nicolas J. and Gabriella E. Sclafani of Everett. Loving brother of Michael J. Sclafani of Saugus and Cristina J. Sclafani of Revere. Devoted grandson of Giovanna Sclafani of Gloucester and Giovanna Alba of Everett. Devoted uncle and Godfather of Gennaro Sclafani. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joey's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Tuesday morning, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Everett-Chelsea at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joey's memory to benefit Nicolas J. and Gabriella E. Sclafani, would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617-387-3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019