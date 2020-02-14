|
STANTON, Joseph G. Of Milton, formerly of Hyde Park, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary L. (Hogan) Stanton. Devoted father of Thomas G. Stanton and his wife Margaret of Sandwich, Lorraine M. Murphy and her husband Alfred of Needham, Elizabeth "Bettie" Kilcoyne and her husband David of Dedham, William "Bill" Stanton-Myers and his husband Steven of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Provincetown, and the late Jean M. Rooney and her husband Eugene H. Rooney, Jr. Brother of the late Thomas J. Stanton and Mildred Cawley. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Joseph was a retired supervisor for the N.E. Telephone Co. and former member and treasurer of the Mil-Par Seniors. He was a World War II Veteran, U.S. Navy. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Monday, Feb. 17 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Pius X Church, Milton at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joseph's memory to the St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020