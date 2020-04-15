|
SUSI, Joseph G. Age 90, of Roslindale, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020. Born October 19, 1929 in Sulmona, Italy, he immigrated to the United States at the age of 9. Joseph was the son of the late Pietro and Maria Stella Susi, husband of the late Dolores (Conforti) Susi, and father of the late James Susi. He was also the brother of the late Maria Antonina Susi and her late husband Fiorino Mario Susi.
After serving in the Korean War, Joseph was a machine operator for Susi Construction and also worked for the City of Boston for many years. He will always be remembered for his humor, wit, and contagious personality.
Joseph is survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and his treasured dog Buddy. Due to the current health concerns, entombment will be private at Saint Michael cemetery. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Joe's Life will take place at a later date. Joseph Russo Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020