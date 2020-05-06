Boston Globe Obituaries
JOSEPH G. WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Joseph G. Of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2020. Son of the late Joseph and Barbara Walsh of Dorchester, MA, dear brother of Sr. Barbara Joseph Walsh of Wellesley and Stephen Walsh of Roslindale, and the late Mary Machaby, Michael Walsh, Ann Walsh, and Thomas Walsh. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and loyal friends. Born and raised in Dorchester, Joe served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. After graduating from MIT, he was employed for many years as an engineer at Draper Laboratory. Joe enjoyed skiing in Vermont and sailing in the Caribbean and, in recent years, relaxing with his friends at Holloway's Irish Pub in Boca Raton. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, Joe's Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Office of Engineering Outreach Programs Fund, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 600 Memorial Drive, W98-200, Cambridge, MA 02139-4822.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
