CHROMY, Joseph George Jr. April 11, 1962 - July 28, 2019. Fabulous Friend. Heroic Hugger. Sultan of Somerville. Joseph George Chromy, Jr., "BraveJoe" passed away on July 28, 2019. He fought a valiant 18-month battle with glioblastoma with dignity, grace, and good humor.
Joe was born in Troy, NY to Doris (MacDonald) and Joseph Chromy. Having moved frequently during his youth, Joe learned to adapt to new places and form deep personal connections. Joe never met a stranger. A graduate of Western New England College (WNE) with a degree in Government and Economics, Joe was instrumental in the formation of WNE's men's lacrosse program.
In 1992 while living in Atlanta, he chose the email moniker "BraveJoe". It perfectly captured his larger than life persona, ability to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, huge heart, enormous hugs, sage advice, contagious laugher and sense of fun. The legend of BraveJoe took root.
Joe spent his professional life in the student loan industry, managing loan portfolios. Joe's expertise and desire to achieve humane outcomes for student borrowers led him to advocate for improvements in federal policy that are now industry norms.
In 2002, Joe established the very successful Momentum Business Strategies (MBS). Joe held leadership positions in multiple professional organizations, presented at numerous conferences, and twice received the ACA International Beacon Award.
Joe dubbed his Somerville residence "Windsor Castle" and treated everyone who walked through his doors as royalty. A caring neighbor, Joe pushed his snowblower, the "Big Dog," down Windsor Road, clearing pathways for the elderly and infirm. BraveJoe loved to transform Windsor Castle into a headquarters for neighborhood festivities, a make-shift bed and breakfast, and a Porch Fest stage. Joe was an election warden in Somerville and a board member of his condo association in Virginia. Joe gave generously to school fundraisers and visited classrooms to discuss elections.
Joe didn't only tell a story; he was the story. He lived life to the fullest. Joe was a devout Buddhist who mentored youth and newcomers. His passions included music of all genres, current events, card games, Marvel comic books, photography, cooking, computers, and all sports, especially lacrosse.
Joe's greatest story is the nearly 20-year whirlwind romance with his soulmate and cherished wife, Debra. Together they embarked on fantastic adventures and enjoyed the simplicity of life. They led a life of love, trust, respect, and support that enabled them to grow personally and professionally.
Joe is survived by his wife, Debra of Somerville, MA, and Arlington, VA; Jo-Anne van der Vat-Chromy of Harrisonburg, VA; Kristina Tyssowski and husband Joe of Glenwood, MD; Katherine Jankowski and husband Bernie of Poolesville, MD; Laura Bears and husband Bruce of Medford, MA; Colin Chromy of Kingston, MA; Jen Alice Babb and husband Robert of Weymouth, MA; 12 adoring nieces and nephews; and a "vast and mighty" tribe of devoted friends, who harken to the name "Chromy's Homies."
A Buddhist memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, August 16th, at 12:00 pm in the sanctuary at the National Funeral Home in Falls Church, VA, followed by a graveside ritual. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, August 24th, in Andover, MA.
Tributes to Joe will take place both in Massachusetts and Virginia. For more detailed information please visit the for the National Funeral Home website: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/falls-church-va/joseph-chromy-8793367
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019