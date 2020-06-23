|
DELL, Joseph George Of Dedham, passed away June 22, 2020, age 90, at Brooksby Village, Peabody, MA. Beloved husband of Angeline M. "Ginger" (Radochia-Pantalone) Dell. Devoted stepfather of Robert J. Pantalone of Largo, FL, Lorraine G. Findlay of Bradenton, FL, grandfather of Brandi, Casey, Frank & Derek Pantalone. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. For online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020