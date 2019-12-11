|
GILLAN, Joseph Of Dorchester formerly of Ireland, passed peacefully on December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Connolly) Gillan. Loving father of Maureen Gillan of Dorchester, Stephen & his wife Donna Gillan of Wakefield, Patricia & her husband David Nihen of Westwood, and the late Eileen Gillan of Dorchester. Devoted grandfather of Samuel & Jacob Nihen, Emily Gillan and Andrew Bruno. Cherished brother of Mary McDonagh of Somerville, Julia O'Flaherty of Ireland, Padraig Gillan of Ireland, & the late Seoirse Gillan, Michael Gillan, Peter Gillan, Margaret Biggins, and John Gillan. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Sunday from 2 to 6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church, Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may me made in memory of Joseph to Boston Catholic Television. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 14, 2019