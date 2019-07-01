|
SATERIALE, Joseph Gordon Passed on June 30th. Beloved husband of 73 years to the late Dora (Romagna) Sateriale. 1952-1987 Cambridge Public School System. Together they had four sons: Kenneth (Eileen), Norman (Brenda), Mark (Elaine), and Alan (Cheryl). Gordon is survived by his sons, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 9-10 am and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Saint Peters Parish, Cambridge. Burial to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to donate to the . For an expanded obituary, please visit devitofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019