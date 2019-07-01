Boston Globe Obituaries
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
More Obituaries for JOSEPH SATERIALE
JOSEPH GORDON SATERIALE

JOSEPH GORDON SATERIALE Obituary
SATERIALE, Joseph Gordon Passed on June 30th. Beloved husband of 73 years to the late Dora (Romagna) Sateriale. 1952-1987 Cambridge Public School System. Together they had four sons: Kenneth (Eileen), Norman (Brenda), Mark (Elaine), and Alan (Cheryl). Gordon is survived by his sons, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 9-10 am and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Saint Peters Parish, Cambridge. Burial to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to donate to the . For an expanded obituary, please visit devitofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
